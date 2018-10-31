Mahama Bodyguards On Rampage; Beat Up Journalist

Former President John Mahama

The security detail of former President John Mahama, on Monday, assaulted a reporter of Joy Fm, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

The bodyguards reportedly gave Mr. Parker-Wilson hefty slaps when he tried to cover the activities of the former president during his campaign in Accra.

The assault resulted in him sustaining bruises on his face.

A video, which has emerged, showed how Parker-Wilson was manhandled by the bodyguards of the former president during the campaign.

The reporter attempted to get an exclusive interview with the former president and also take a photograph of him for his report.

But before he could get access to the former president, the bodyguards had pounced on him and assaulted him brutally.

Mr. Parker-Wilson was dazzled by the bodyguards’ unprovoked attack and severe beatings.

Ironically, some NDC activists took to social media to praise those who attacked the reporter and called for more attacks on Joy News team.

Narrating the incident to the media, Mr Parker-Wilson said he was part of press men who accompanied the former president on a tour of some constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

He said when they got to the Pentecost University, the security personnel threw caution to the wind and beat him up, with no one restraining them.

Mr Parker-Wilson explained that he wanted to cover a scheduled meeting between Mr Mahama and authorities of the university.

The reporter said one of the bodyguards of the ex-president did not grant him and the camera man access with the excuse that journalists were not invited.

The victim reportedly explained to the bodyguard that he was part of the ex-president’s press men who had covered all his activities in recent times.

“This did not go down well with the bodyguard who said “you are challenging my authority!”

“He started pushing me before he gave me a hefty slap,” Mr Parker-Wilson added.

“I went blank and fell. As I speak to you my right eye is teary,” he said.

An official complaint was lodged with the Sowutuom Police for investigation.

The office of the ex-president has since apologized to Parker-Wilson for the incident.

A statement issued and signed by spokesperson for the ex-president, James Agyenim-Boateng, shortly after the incident claimed the issue was being investigated.

The assault of Parker-Wilson comes at a time when another Joy Fm journalist, Latif Iddrisu, is nursing injuries after he was assaulted by some policemen on March 27 at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The police, who claim to be investigating the matter, have since not come out with any substantive information.

GJA Condemns Attack

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) has issued a statement to condemn the attack on Mr Parker-Wilson.

In the statement signed by its President, Affail Monney, GJA said “it finds the incident most unfortunate.”

The Association, therefore, called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter and take appropriate steps to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We take this opportunity to reiterate earlier calls by GJA on the need for journalists to be extremely cautious when covering events in hostile environments, and try as much as possible to put safety ahead of the story.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio