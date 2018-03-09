Maccasio Holds ‘The Smock Show’ On March 31

Maccasio

Rapper Sherif Abdul Majeed Maccasio has announced his first concert for the year 2018.

The concert, dubbed ‘The Smock Show’, will take place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium (formerly Tamale Sports Stadium) on Saturday, March 31.

According to the ‘Dagomba Girl’ hitmaker, the concert is aimed at promoting Ghanaian culture and made-in-Ghana clothing.

He said the concert will also be done to climax the ‘Wear Ghana Month’ celebration.

“The concert will be a normal event with hiplife and highlife artistes but with several cultural dancers in the mix. And also, the fact that we want the smock to dominate the apparels for the event doesn’t mean everyone is mandated or restrict to wear them – any form of traditional wears are allowed,” he said.

The concert, Maccasio added, “Will be something different from my previous shows.”

The artistes on the bill for ‘The Smock Show’ will soon be announced by ZOLA Music, Maccasio’s management.