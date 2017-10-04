Macbells Holds Card Competition

Mr Eric Nii Armah Quarshie, the Head of Accounts, Macbells Company Limited (in suit) presenting the top prize to a representative of the Abuburo Nkosoa cards team, (right) winners of the maiden Macbells Inter-Community Cards Competition.

Mr Francis Akwafo McCarthy, the Chief Executive Officer of beverage and purified water producers, MacBells Company Limited, has urged the youth to engage in more community organised games to promote unity and healthy competition.

He pointed out that harmony among the youth could translate into accelerated community development, saying, “Because they will see themselves as one people with a common destiny.”

Mr MacCarthy said this in a speech read for him by Mr Eric Nii Armah Quarshie, the Head of Accounts of Macbells Limited at the maiden Macbells Inter Community Card Games held at the La Traditional Council Park, Accra, in collaboration with De Blessing Foundation.

According to the CEO, the one-day competition was organised to round off activities marking this year’s Homowo Festival. “This is in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities,” he added.

“Bringing the young people together to foster community growth through games is paramount to the company,” he stressed.

La community-based cards team, Abuburo Nkosua, emerged winners of the maiden keenly contested event after beating Cabo Royals hands down in the final clash. They received the ultimate prize of GH¢1,000 and souvenirs from the organizers.

Presenting the top prize to the winners, Mr Quarshie said Macbells was very passionate about giving back to the community, hence the organization of inter-community games and other activities to climax the Homowo festival.

He said the company had, in the past, undertaken CSR projects at the La General Hospital and some selected schools within the La community and promised that it would continue to serve the La community.