Mac Jordan Amartey To Be Buried On Saturday

The late Mac Jordan Amartey

The late Mac Jordan Amartey will be buried on Saturday, September 8 at the Gethsemane Memorial Garden at East Legon in Accra.

Before the burial, the late veteran actor will be laid in state at the forecourt of the State House on the same Saturday for friends and loved ones to pay their last respect.

Mac Jordan Amartey has been in the movie industry for so many years, appearing in the all-time favourite ‘Idikoko’ series, TV Theatre productions and numerous Ghanaian films like ‘Black Star’ 2 (2006), ‘The Returnee’ (1995) and ‘Victim of Love’ 2 (1998).

Mac Jordan Amartey’s contribution to the movie industry in Ghana has been immense and “we have lost a great soul,” one of his fans told BEATWAVES.