Maame Dokono Clashes With Dzifa Glikpoe

Maame Dokono and Dzifa Glikpoe

All roads will be leading to the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and Weija on Friday, October 6 as latest Ghanaian movie, ‘My Very Wedding’, hits the big screens.

Directed by Helel Smith, the movie is not just thought-provoking but also features awe-inspiring performances from some of Ghana’s award-winning actors who have not acted together in a movie for quite a while.

Popular and celebrated screen figures Grace Omaboe, otherwise called Maame Dokono, and Dzifa Glikpoe are sharing interesting screen moments in the film. The two bigwigs haven’t shared the same screen spot in a long time and fans are being promised a good time when the movie premieres on October.

‘My Very Ghanaian Wedding’ talks about love and Ghanaian culture. It delves into how culture and traditions play a key role in the society and how it binds people together.

Tagged as 2017’s most comic romantic drama, it also stars award-winning actors like Elaine Attoh, Sitsofe Tsikor, Ludwig Kalms and others.

It will be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas (Accra Mall and West Hills Mall) on Friday, October 6, 2017, at 7:00pm and 9:00 pm respectively.