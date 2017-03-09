M.I To Host Concert In Ghana

M.I

As part of activities lined up to celebrate his 10th anniversary on the world music scene, one of Nigeria’s talented hop-hop artistes, Jude Abaga, known in the world music scene as M.I, has announced plans of holding a major musical concert in Ghana soon to entertain his numerous fans.

The hip-hop recording artiste and record producer at a press conference at the Urban Grill Restaurant in Accra on Sunday disclosed that his management has planned four major concerts that will keep his fans busy throughout the year, since they have been supportive throughout his career.

The Nigerian artiste mentioned that the four major musical concerts will be held in Accra, Abuja, Lagos and London.

The award-winning artiste who has won over 70 awards stressed that preparations are far advanced to sign on some of the Ghanaian artistes on his record label this year.

“My passion is to help other artistes so I’ll create a platform for those promising acts. My focus is to invest into the music business which entails a lot and not just the performances and events,” he said.

With three albums and mixed tapes to his credit, M.I expressed his appreciation to his colleague Ghanaians and Nigerians that he has collaborated with.

“I’m grateful to musicians in Nigeria and also in Ghana like Samini, M.anifest, Sarkodie, MzVee, Efya and Kiki Banson for their support. I do appreciate your efforts in making my 10 years journey in the music industry a success,” he added.

M.I won the Best Hip-Hop and Best New Act at the 2009 MTV Africa Music Awards, and was nominated in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards 2010. He rose to prominence in 2006 when his song ‘Crowd Mentality’ became popular in his hometown of Jos, Nigeria.

Born on October 4, 1981, M.I has been the chief executive officer of Chocolate City since June 2015.

His critically acclaimed debut studio album, ‘Talk About It’, was released on December 11, 2008. The LP was succeeded by ‘M.I 2’ (2010). Four years after that, he released his third studio album titled ‘The Chairman’.

By George Clifford Owusu