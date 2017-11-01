M.anifest Storms Legon Campus This Saturday

M.anifest

One of Ghana’s hot selling and award-winning artistes, M.anifest, has been invited to thrill thousands of music fans at this year’s edition of Elizabeth Sey Hall Week celebration this Saturday, November 4 at the University of Ghana, Legon in Accra.

According to the organisers, the event which is dubbed ‘Now Here Cool’ will be used to celebrate Ghanaian artistes and also give the students who will attend the event a party like no other.

M.anifest, according to the organisers, is expected to use the impending show as an opportunity to thrill Legon students who have missed out on seeing him perform live on stage.

The hip-life artiste is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected artistes such as Kofi Kinaata, Ebony, Kidi and Worlasi, with Live FM’s Masta Jay as the disc jockey (DJ) for the event.

M.anifest, who was crowned the king of Ghana hip-hop in 2017 when he won best rapper and hip-hop song of the year at the Ghana Music Awards, has promised to treat his fans who will attend the event with all his hit songs and stage craft.

The concert which promises to be a night of great performances is being sponsored by of Ghana’s biggest payments and collections hub, myghpay, and supported by GT Bank, Aftown, TTD Media and Singitdamnit Music.

The Elizabeth Sey Hall week is themed ‘Promoting Real Talents Everywhere’.