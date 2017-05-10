M.anifest Represents Africa @ MIDEM In France

M.anifest

M.anifest has been invited to participate in this year’s Musical Edition International Market Fair (MIDEM) for the music industry across the globe.

The fair which will be held from June 6 to June 9, 2017, at Cannes, France, is billed as the world’s largest trade fair for the music industry.

The fair is expected to attract thousands of musicians, producers, managers and journalists from around the globe.

The Ghanaian rapper who will represent Ghana and Africa at the fair will participate at the MIDEM Artiste Accelerator (MAA), an international career booster for emerging musical talent.

M.anifest earned the nod to represent Ghana and Africa through a fiercely contested balloting – panel selection and public voting. He will perform at the fair.

Aside the stands and exhibitions, there will be a number of free concerts and all styles of musicians at the event.

MIDEM represents 10,000 participants, 4,000 companies from 88 different countries.

Wyclef Jean and Latin Latin Superstar Daddy Yankee who are ambassadors for this year’s edition will set out their vision of musical success and share their expertise with some of the participants.