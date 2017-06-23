M.anifest, KSM, Others To Perform @ ‘Joy FM Open Mic’

KSM

One of Accra-based popular radio stations, Joy FM, will on Saturday, June 24 host the maiden edition of a musical event dubbed ‘Joy FM Open Mic’ at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

Billed to be a quarterly event, the night will witness exciting poetry, spoken word, comedy and musical performances.

Some of the well-known personalities billed to thrill patrons at the maiden edition include M.anifest, KSM, Knii Lante, Chief Moomen, DJ Black, Yom Nfojoh and Solo 7.

According to the organisers, the ‘Joy FM Open Mic’ is an event for the family “so families should come in their numbers to enjoy the fun and entertainment.”

The organisers added, “For those who have talents that have never been showcased before an audience, this is your opportunity. If you think you can sing, do poetry, spoken word, make people laugh through comedy or you can rap, this is your opportunity”.

Tickets for the event are going for just GH₵30 and it will be on sale at the gate, so patrons do not need to come to Joy FM to buy tickets.