Lydia Forson Cries For Zimbabwe 

Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson is not too certain about what would happen to Zimbabwe after the country’s president, Robert Mugabe, resigned.

According to the actress who was recently adjudged Africa’s best actress at the 2017 AFRIFF in Nigeria, examples of earlier countries that have faced a similar fate as Zimbabwe do not give her hope. But she prays Zimbabwe will be an exception.

“I’m not as interested in Mugabe’s resignation as I am with what comes after.

There are too many examples of countries that have been through this and turned out far worse off than they were with the “dictators” they did away with. I just hope Zimbabwe is the exception,” she said on Twitter ahead of Mugabe’s resignation.

Mugabe resigned as president of Zimbabwe on Tuesday November. A letter from Mr Mugabe said that the decision was voluntary and that he had made it to allow a smooth transfer of power, the Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday.

The surprise announcement halted an impeachment hearing that had begun against him.

Lawmakers roared in jubilation and people have begun celebrating in the streets.

Mr Mugabe had previously refused to resign despite last week’s military takeover and days of protests. He has been in power since independence in 1980.

What triggered the moves to oust him was his dismissal of Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice president two weeks ago.

That decision was seen by many as clearing the way for Mr Mugabe’s wife, Grace, to succeed her husband as leader. It riled the military leadership, who stepped in and put Mr Mugabe under house arrest.

Lydia says she does not support dictatorship. She abhors it as she does to western propaganda through media.

“For as long as we continue to wallow in blissful IGNORANCE!! We depend 100% on western media and their idea of who’s good/bad for us.

I’m not for dictatorship of any kind, but I despise it the same way I do western propaganda, neo colonialism and “re-colonialism” through media influence.”

“You can’t even speak openly about these things without western media misrepresenting it. They’ll gleefully talk about a leader oppressing his people, BUT NEVER their own continued “institutional” oppression of the African continent and black race as a whole.”

“It’s amazing how women are often held responsible for a man’s fall from grace, yet seldom are they applauded for a man’s achievements. #GraceMugabe,” she said in a chain of tweets.