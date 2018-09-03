Lydia Forson, Adjetey Anang Make Ghana Proud At 2018 AMVCA  

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson and Adjetey Anang have hoisted Ghana’s flags high by winning major awards at the 2018 edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The two celebrated actors brought honour to their country at the awards ceremony held in Nigeria on Saturday night as the only winners from Ghana.

Lydia Forson was adjudged best supporting actress for her role in a Nigerian movie titled ‘Isoken’, adding to other laurels she won this year.

She beat equally good African actresses such as Emem Inwang, Ebele Okaro, Funlola Afofiyebi-Riami, Dorcas Shola Fapson and Toyin Abraham to win category.

Adjetey Anang also won the best actor drama award with his amazing performance in ‘Keteke’, beating fellow African actors like Wale Ojo, Kalu Ikeagwu, Rushabiro Raymond and Ghana’s own Chris Attoh.

Both Lydia and Adjetey have since Saturday been receiving congratulatory messages on social media for representing the country well.

Lydia and Adjetey are, indeed, doing very well in their respective careers and have been contributing to society in so many ways.

Lydia, for instance, has won a number of laurels this year, including winning best actress-comedy at the fourth Golden Movie Awards on June 2, together with Nana Ama McBrown and Sika Osei.

She won the same category back in 2015 at the same awards ceremony with her role in ‘A Letter From Adam’. She is currently the most active Ghanaian actress.