Lukaku Releases £100,000 Mercedes

Lukaku drove into Carrington in a brand new black Mercedes AMG-GT Coupe

It’s new season, new motor for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku as he arrived for training yesterday.

Lukaku drove into Carrington in a brand new black Mercedes AMG-GT Coupe for preparations ahead of United’s away game against Brighton on Sunday.

The Belgian forward gave a brief wave to the cameras as he drove his impressive new sports car through the front gates.

Lukaku’s new drive has cost him a pretty penny – the Mercedes website quotes the basic price of the new Coupe at £102,030.

That said, Lukaku is currently on a £200,000-a-week contract at United until 2022 – his new car costing him around four days’ work.

The striker showed off his new wheels for the first time following United’s victory in their opening Premier League fixture, a 2-1 win over Leicester on Friday.

The car is a brand new design from Mercedes, an update on their three-year-old GT – and they have an ideal model to show it off in United star Lukaku.