Lucy Quist Relishes Football Post

Lucy Quist

Ms. Lucy Quist has expressed her delight after being named on the FIFA Normalisation Committee, describing it as an ‘honour’.

The renowned former Airtel Chief Executive Officer was named together with Dr. Kofi Amoah, Kofi Duah Adonteng and Naa Odofoley Nortey as the four people who will run football in the country until March 2019.

The Normalisation Committee was formed by FIFA after deliberation between Ghana government and world governing body.

By virtue of the mandate of the Normalisation Committee, Quist will wield considerable power in Ghanaian football circles over the next few months.

She is expected to bring her rich experience in corporate governance and administration to bear in the day-to-day running of the GFA.

Ms. Quist took to Twitter to describe her appointment to serve on the committee as an honour and opportunity to serve Ghana.

A time to serve.

“This truly is an honour. Thank you to FIFA and the State & people of Ghana for this vote of confidence. Football is more than a sport – it is a national institution. It is an institution that deserves the best skill and competence to run….”