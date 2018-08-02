Lucky Mensah, Sharifa Gunu Thrill Cape Coast Fans

Lucky Mensah and Sharifa Gunu

Lucky Mensah and Sherifa Gunu electrified the Cape Coast Metropolis with a mega musical concert and eating competition during the weekend to give strong support to the consumption of local dishes.

The event dubbed ‘Eat Ghana’ was organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to significantly increase awareness on the essence and the nutritional content of Ghanaian foods.

The campaign concept draws on re-orienting Ghanaians on a new sense of national pride in its heritage, culture and way of life.

Interspersed with smooth Ghanaian songs by the great artistes was a fiercely contested cooking competition for seven selected churches in the metropolis.

Wearing their beautiful aprons, the two music icons together joined and prepared sumptuous ‘tuo-zaafi’ (T-Z) to fete hundreds of people who thronged the Cape Coast Chapel Square Sunday afternoon.

The event formed part of activities marking the 20th anniversary of the Emancipation Day celebration.

The event featured cooking tips and demonstration by a professional chef, a nutrition talk and finally, a two-and-a-half hour cooking competition among the contestants, after which a winner was chosen by a panel of judges.

The contestants cooked assigned Ghanaian dishes and desserts that they picked out of a mystery basket.

The Methodist Church, which carried the day, prepared ‘peewa’ and beans and received a certificate and hampers as their prize. They will represent the Central Region at the national competition.

The Anglican Church and Bethel Presbyterian Church were second and third respectively.

The two music icons who performed at the event took turns to address the mammoth crowd and charged them to join the campaign with the saying ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana campaign’.