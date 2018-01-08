“More LPG Stations To Be Closed Down” – NPA Boss Hints

Hassan Tampuli (R) in a hearty chat with CEO of Frimps Oil

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, Hassan Tampuli, has reiterated the Authority’s commitment to ensure LPG refill stations which fail to adhere to safety standards at their operation sites are shutdown, as it intensifies its monitoring and inspection exercise.

The Authority has in the past been accused by the public of doing little to ensure safety at the various stations, a situation suspected to be responsible for gas explosions in the past. In October last year for example, five bystanders lost their lives after a tanker discharging gas exploded in what has become known as the Atomic Gas explosion near Madina, Accra.

Though monitoring work has been ongoing before the incident, Mr. Tampuli, who was speaking at the rebranding of Frimps Oil, one of the indigenous stations in the country with 70 outlets across the country, said 600 LPG stations have so far been inspected across the country and are willing to finish the rest.

“This will be followed immediately with the risk assessment and safety audits of existing stations, and stations that don’t meet the parameters set in the risk assessment may be closed down in the interest of the public safety. ”

Mr. Tampuli said the loss of lives in petroleum related fires cannot be allowed to go on, and therefore appealed to sector players in the downstream to aim at zero accident at the retail outlets.

To this end, he explained, all operators of petroleum products have been given the responsibility to improve safety standards as well as keep an up to date log book for all accidents at the facilities.

He praised management of Frimps oil for their commitment to safety and excellent consumer relationship, and assured local businesses of government support to ensure they thrive in the business.

Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Kwaku Agyeman-Duah, called on the government to support local businesses to enable them expand in order to create jobs for the people.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer of Frimps Oil Rev Kwaku Frimpong assured the public of their commitment to serving them with integrity.

3news