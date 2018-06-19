LPG Jetty Loading Repaired At Tema Port

The two repaired damaged loading arm

THE NATIONAL Petroleum Authority (NPA) has resumed operations at the Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) following the fixing of the two damaged jetty loading arms at the Tema Port.

PSC Tema Shipyard repaired the damaged vital part and the Mechanical Department of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) who is in charge of the repair of the oil jetty ensured it was successfully fixed for work to resume.

The jetty is a berthing facility where oil and LPG vessels dock at Tema Port to unload consignment, which is piped or transmitted to the storage facilities onshore before it is distributed to consumers across the country.

Head of Engineering Department at Tema Shipyard, Ing. Kingsford Otoo, told DAILY GUIDE that it took them about a week to repair the vital part of the oil jetty which could have necessitated suspension of LPG operations. The jetty handles about 80 per cent of LPG that comes into the country.

He noted that Tema Shipyard is capable of doing numerous fabrications when given the needed support from government.

According to a statement issued by the NPA and signed by the communications manager, Anny Osabutey, the NPA collaborated with the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) to ensure there was no shortage of gas supply in the country.

Touching on shortage of supply, he noted that NPA had more than two weeks reserved stock available that could cater for consumers in the event of a shortage.

The communication manager assured industries and the general public that repair works have been completed and the loading arm has been reinstalled and in full operation.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema