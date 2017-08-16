 I Love Sleeping …Essien Confesses

Michael Essien

Ghana star, Michael Essien, has said in plain words that he loves to sleep when he is not in action.

Currently the face of German sportswear firm Adidas in Indonesia, he linked his success story to much sleeping.

The Chelsea icon said “My activities are just sleeping outside of soccer, playing, exercising, sleeping, so over and over, my favourite thing and my hobby is sleeping.”

The 34-year-old has been consistent since joining Persib Bandung from Turkish outfit Galatasary .

He recently signed an endorsement deal worth $500,000 for the face of adidas role.

Recently, Adidas organized a street freestyle soccer event and the former Olympic Lyon/ Real Madrid man was chosen as one of the judges as part of the Adidas deal.

The strong midfielder featured 58 times for his country.

Meanwhile, Manager of Brand Communications & Sports Marketing – Adidas Indonesia, Welliam Lauw pointed out that the signing of Essien as an envoy has boosted sales saying, “When Essien came to Indonesia, he preferred Adidas, he wanted to talk to us, so we could go with Essien.

“Branding certainly has its effect, considering the arrival of Essien to Indonesia is quite booming then.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum