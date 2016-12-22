Lordina Shows Love To Osu Home

The First Lady cutting the tape to commission the building

The First Lady, Lordina Mahama has facilitated the construction of a building for toddlers at the Osu Children’s Home in Accra through the Lordina Foundation.

Mrs Mahama, who commissioned the building in Accra, noted that the children cannot be blamed so society must not neglect them.

She believes that the children must feel comfortable in a place they call home.

The First Lady, upon arrival at the orphanage, shared candies to children who sang Christmas songs, danced and interacted with them.

Mrs. Mahama presented items to the children to help them celebrate Christmas.

Items presented to the home included bags of rice, gallons of oil, assorted biscuits, sweets, soft drinks, tomato paste, tuna flakes, boxes of spaghetti and bales of clothes.

The First Lady made similar donation to the Christ Foster Home at Fafraha.

Seven orphanages have so far benefited from the First Lady during this Christmas festive.

They are Let Kids Smile in Nkoransa, Bethesda Children’s Home, Frank May Orphanage both in Techiman, Tamale Children’s Home and Anfani Home.

The First Lady has for the past years made donations to selected orphanages across the country.

These donations are aimed at supporting the underprivileged children in the orphanages.

The Manageress of the Home Christiana Addo expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her continuous support.

She stated that with the support from the First Lady, the children at the home are going to have enough to eat and drink during this festive season.

National Director of Social Welfare Benjamin Otoo said more emphasis must be placed on child fostering and family base care.

This, he noted, would surely reduce the workload on the various homes across the country.

Other challenges faced by the home include lack of buses to convey inmates of the home to places and funding for medication.

He was however thankful for the construction of the building facilitated by the First Lady, saying that part of it would be used for nursery since the old block is too small and obsolete.

The First Lady visited the Christ Faith Foster Home where she donated food items, gallons of cooking oil, and bags of rice, biscuits, assorted drinks, detergents and confectionary.

She danced with the children who sang Christmas songs.

Director of the Home, Kofi Adu- Boahene, was full of praise for the First Lady, saying she has always supported the home, especially during festive seasons.

Victor Baah, an inmate of the home, expressed appreciation to the First Lady for her love and support.

“I have been in this home for the past six years and the First Lady always come here to give us gifts,” he said.

Victor prayed for the blessings of the Lord for the First Lady.

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, accompanied the First Lady to the orphanage.