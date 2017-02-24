Lord Of The Ribs’ Returns

DKB

The organisers of a comedy show dubbed ‘Lord of the Ribs’ have disclosed plans of organising this year’s edition of the event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra on April 15.

The organisers of the event have promised nothing short of endless laughter, as all comedians billed to perform at the show have hinted on making it their Easter present for the thousands of attendees on the night.

This year’s event, dubbed ‘Lord Of The Ribs: Easter Comedy Show’, which is expected to draw audiences from across the capital, will feature some of Africa’s most hilarious comedians, as well as live musical performances from some selected music icons.

According to the organisers, “As a growing brand, we need to win and maintain the confidence of our clients through the quality of our products. That’s why we have put together some of the best acts in music and comedy to give our guests great entertainment.”

Last year’s edition which came off on March 26 saw rib-cracking performances from Nigeria’s Akpororo, Buchi and Bovi, with Ghana’s representatives being DKB and Romanus.