Our geography lessons were without heavy and within light. We were taught more about others than ourselves. So there was this Gaelic (Scottish and Irish) word ‘loch’ which we learnt means a lake. Little did my generation know that in our sixties, the word’s homonyms, ‘lok’ and ‘lock’ will remerge to haunt dampen our enthusiasm for democracy and provide an avenue for crookery compatriots to fraudulently create, loot and share our common national money.

From online search, Lok is a village in Serbia, Slovakia and Pakistan (pronounced pakstan by Benizir Bhutto). Or as LOK, it’s an acronym for expressions such as ‘Lots of Kisses’ or ‘Lord Only Knows’ (for my crife people) or as LoK ‘Lords of Knowledge’ (a game). Searching for a ‘lok’ or ‘loc’ in Hebrew or Yiddish, though, the closest I came across was Deidre Lok, a person linked to a Jewish Hebrew Home for the aged.

The Hebrew link links us to the two locs, stl and idl that have done the motherland in. As we probe for the corruption that went on 2009-2016, it seems some nso (ashes) technologies ganged up with a loks to dissipate USD8 million of my compatriots’ money, the local agenter being Infraloks Development Limited (IDL). Thitherto, the lock of Superlock Tcehnologies Limited ganged up with EC officials to manipulate election results to favour the actual vote loser to become the manipulated vote winner.

Still searching, I stumbled upon ‘loc’ in the criminal terrain. I came by: ‘a term crips use to call each other;’ ‘a crip term meaning crazy, wild or insane;’ ‘the leader or OG of a crip gang.’ A crip is ‘a member of a Los Angeles street gang.’ So the two locs that descended on the motherland were actually crap.

Uncle Sege denied it after a visit that somewhere in Dzorwulu, some loks operation was going on to actively steal the 2012 presidential election for a candidate. The EC swore there was nothing like that and that they knew nothing about some STL loks company engaged massaging faxed election result figures. Osonnomma youth who had massed at the location were persuaded from abandoning their “we no go sit down for the election to be stolen action.”

In an election petition months later it was revealed that indeed, someone’s election victory was being locked by the loks company as at the same time another’s was being unlocked. What was one’s apparent victory was eventually unlocked by a lok with an ‘s’ and a ‘t’ preceding.

Post-election 2016 during which the victory that was locked by stl in 2012 was unlocked to pave way for he whose victory was locked in 2012, to now claim unassailable victory. This was despite earlier reports that the 2012 lock/unlock had propelled the one who had another’s victory locked and his unlocked into comfortable lead. As the counting neared its end, comfortable lead evaporated fast into uncomfortable trailing. Someone had locked the stl lock that locked osono and unlocked congress in 2012 in 2016. The final result was a very uncomfortable defeat

Many of my compatriots and I are reeling from the financially devastating effect, in terms of financial loss to the motherland’s stretched coffers, of another lok, this preceded by and ‘I’ and a ‘d.’ Someone had decided to eavesdrop on our conversations during election time. The charade possibly covers the fact they actually eavesdropped on our telephone conversations during the electioneering. If they didn’t they wouldn’t have been wise because there would have been a clear advantage.

Congresspeople love money chop chop. So even when there would be a bonus on top of their money chop, they are so concerned with money chop chop they couldn’t care about anything else. With suffix lok, idl, so deceptively ideal sounding, makes itself an available conduit just as alike suffix locks stl was a conduit for election results. Intermediating connectingly, millions of United States of America dollars were distributed and shared among congresspeople in charge of the motherland’s facility with the capacity to eavesdrop. One by one, they picked their share of dollars.

In the motherland’s recent past stretching to the present lɔks, by any other name or form, evokes pain resulting from the bitter and painful experience of someone or some group creating to loot and share her money or her votes. It is strange when occidental Africa had to choose between the davido star and the five-pointed star of the pillars of worship, they opted for the former. Somehow, lɔks is linked to the former. They who seem leading more like followers, could have opted for disappointment in wait because lɔks are about disappointment. Only time will tell.

Ɛtua wo yɔnko ho a ɛtua dua mu; Arafatans will say.