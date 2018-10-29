Local Business Collaborates With University Of Michigan And DHL Ghana To Launch A Global Initiative

Dr. Crystal J. Scott, Assistant Dean and Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Michigan
Dearborn College of Business is collaborating with the Virtual Global Consultant (VGC) Group, LLC to
launch the “Digital Futures Fellowship Program” in January 2019.
The VGC Group is a digital venture company that utilizes project management and digital marketing to
build and manage back-end operations that support people, businesses, and organizations aiming to
create business online.
“Our vision is to help people, organizations, and businesses go global – w e want to see them effectively
conveying their message to the world, and to see cultures collaborating to make a global impact through
various talents and areas of expertise,” shares Da’Cruz , Cofounder and Chief Operations Officer at the
VGC Group.
Naomi Jordan Cook, Cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer, adds: “We envision the VGC Group as a
leader in championing a global consciousness, promoting an understanding that everything businesses
and brands do have a global impact – from the executive level to civilians on the ground .”
Founded in 2016, the company which employs more than 30 team members has offices in both Detroit,
Michigan and northern New Jersey and is responsible for helping to raise millions of dollars a year in
at-will donations and business sales for clients.
With the “Digital Futures Fellowship Program”, students from the University of Michigan-Dearborn
College of Business will get real-life experiential knowledge by performing market research on small to
medium-sized businesses based in Ghana, West Africa.
Through the program, participating Ghanaian businesses will have leverage to compete in the global
market which Da’Cruz , who leads the Detroit office, says, “can ultimately increase economic
development for the country because of the positive impact it will have on employment and the labor
force.”
When asked about her initial thought when approached with the idea for students to work with
businesses abroad, in this case Ghana, Dr. Scott responded: “This is an exciting venture for our
students.” The newly appointed Assistant Dean for the College of Business explains, “The University
neighbors the City of Detroit which is adjacent to international waters. Through this program, we are
now leveraging on a global opportunity to connect students to countries across the world and make real
lasting impact.”
Da’Cruz agrees, “Opportunities for people in Africa are increasing. Irrespective of their social or
economic status, the digital environment is opening doors for them to transact within the global
economy, and for them to grow their own e-commerce business.”
A New Jersey native whose family is from Ghana , Da’Cruz explains that she’s spent the last two years
observing her new surroundings, making a link between her passion and her new home. “The people of
Detroit and the people of Africa have had a similar plight, but both have been able to rise above their
situation,” continues Da’Cruz. “That is why we believe that this collaboration is one that is both timely
and necessary to benefit people from both places.”
DHL Ghana is an important partner in this collaboration because of its company-wide incentive that
offers special e-commerce shipping prices to any Ghanaian business interested in selling online.
According to William Ofori, the Commercial Manager at DHL Ghana, growing Ghanaian and African small
to medium sized enterprises is necessary for leveling the competitive position in the global marketplace.
He explains, “This collaboration is a special opportunity for the whole world to experience first hand
beautiful Ghanaian local and traditional finished products. Global customers will now have access and
will be able to connect with Africa in an authentic way unavailable to the masses before.”
For Ofori, this collaboration is the first step in the right direction to build “an active marketplace with
data-driven campaigns and integrated payment and shipping solutions to help Ghanaian and African
SMEs grow successfully.”
Through the combined resources of VGC, DHL and the University, students of the program are given a
unique insight into the global market and a chance to do professional work in the digital space.
“We are fine tuning the scope of work, but the intention is to pilot this collaboration with my market
research students this winter semester,” explains Dr. Scott. “One of my students interned at the VGC
Group last semester and enjoyed their experience, so we are happy to open the opportunity for more
students to be engaged with the company.”
The collaboration is the brainchild of VGC, who was awarded the ‘2018 Employer of the Year’ by the
University for providing internship and employment opportunities for students. The “Digital Futures
Fellowship Program” is a gateway for providing more experiential knowledge to students and greater
potential to be hired in the future. VGC aims not only to train students, but to also provide potential
work opportunities to those who successfully complete the program.
Cook , who will occasionally hold virtual sessions from New Jersey with the students, says : “It’s a win-win
situation. This collaboration shines light on the power of technology and how it can be used to positively
impact the world. ”
Both Da’Cruz and Cook hint that this is just the beginning of their global initiatives.
For more information about this collaboration, you may contact W.E. Da’Cruz at
wedacruz@thevgcgroup.com .