 Lizzy Football Club Lifts Gothia Cup

The U-12 side of Lizzy Football Club left good footprints in this year’s Gothia World Youth Cup by emerging as the ultimate winners in the prestigious tournament in Sweden (Gothenburg).

The Ghanaian side, a subsidiary of Lizzy Sports Complex, and one of the three age Group teams that represented the country triumphed 3-1 over SC Neinstedten in the final game.

Luck however eluded their U-14 compatriots in the final, where they managed a silver medal after a resplendent demonstration of footwork in the competition last month.

Lizzy, coached by Nana Agyemang was adjudged the best club (U-12) and as well as producing the best U-12 player.

The U-16 Group finished as 1/16 finalist.

Public Relations Officer of Lizzy Complex, Alexandra Ayirebi-Acquah

in a press conference in Accra said the achievement goes to confirm the values and training the Complex has given the kids over the years.

“The vision of the complex has always been to instill the virtue of teamwork beyond the colour and social status contrary to popular belief.

“The boys see beyond that and work together for a common goal which is really our most prized achievement. The Cup is just to reiterate the hard work the boys and staff have put in, in the last years.

“Beyond the great technical skills and impact into them, we try to make them better people. As a complex, we are so proud of that.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum