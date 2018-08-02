Liverpool Goalie Impresses

Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s new goalkeeper Alisson Becker has already shown glimpses of why Jurgen Klopp went against his better judgement and paid £65m to bring him to Anfield.

The Brazilian took part in his first training session for the club this week since sealing his big-money move from Roma and has immediately caught the eye of his new boss.

Klopp is understood to be impressed by the alertness and sharpness Alisson displayed in his first training session and the keeper has also left an impression on his team-mates after pulling off a terrific save to deny Marko Grujic a goal.

Xherdan Shaqiri, another new signing who has hit the ground running, played the ball across goal for Grujic to tap in during the training drill, but Alisson was alive to the danger and sprung across his goal to deflect the ball over.

Liverpool are currently training in south-eastern France ahead of their final pre-season friendlies and are expected to return to Melwood next week before the opening day of the Premier League.

Klopp, meanwhile, has been equally as pleased with the progress Shaqiri has shown since moving from relegated Stoke last month.