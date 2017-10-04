Little Joel Needs Assistance For Tumour

Joel Larbi

Samuel Larbi is seeking public assistance to restore hope to his nine-year-old son, Joel Larbi, who is battling with a deadly tumour, to undergo an urgent operation.

Mr Larbi, 37, says he is calling on the public because has used all his savings to help save the life of his son.

Mr Larbi who used to work with an insurance company is now unemployed, and he is finding it difficult to get funds for the operations of his son.

He is, therefore, appealing to individuals and corporate institutions who would be touched by the predicament of his son to donate something for the operation to be conducted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

He is now on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where the operation is expected to cost GH¢10,000.

Little Joel has lived with the tumour since he was three and now the tumour is at a very advanced stage after several medical consultations.

Public-spirited people who want to donate can call DAILY GUIDE office or this writer on 0243125978.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr