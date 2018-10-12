Literary Festival To Open At Goethe-Institut

Prof Kofi Anyidoho

The 2018 edition of PaGya Literary Festival will open on Friday, October 19 at the Goethe-Institut in Accra with a number of readings, workshops and panel discussions.

Facilitators of workshops and panel discussions, which ends on Sunday October 21, include Nii Ayikwei Parkes, Kinna Likimani, Mo Issa (Ghana), Efe Paul Azino, Chuma Nwokolo (Nigeria), Marcelle Akita (United Kingdom), Billy Kahora (Kenya), Dzekashu Macviban (Cameroon) and Alan Page (USA).

There will be panel sessions on travel writing with Marla Sink Druzgal (USA), Pelu Awofeso (Nigeria) and Kofi Akpabli (Ghana) alongside others on children’s writing, young adult fiction, memoirs and biographies and translations with Cal Avono, Renaud Dosavi, Patron Henekou (Togo), Sabata-Mpho Mokae (South Africa) and representatives from the Bureau of Ghana Languages.

Representatives from Casa Hispanica (University of Ghana, Legon) will provide perspectives from the Spanish language, while literary awards, readings and book launches will be handled by Ayesha Haruna Attah, Bisi Agyapong, Writers Project of Ghana, Ama Ata Aidoo Centrr for Creative Writing, Billy Kahora, Nii Ayikwei Parkes and others.

Poetry performances from individuals and groups as well as readings and performances of poetry in Spanish and English by Prof. Kofi Anyidoho, Nana Asaase and others will take place, while publishing houses from Ghana and Nigeria, including Narrative Landscape Press, Farafina and Ouida Books) will hold panel sessions and mount book stands.

Goethe-Institut Ghana is sponsoring the festival, which is being organised by the Writers Project under the direction of Dr. Martin Egblewogbe of the University of Ghana, Legon.