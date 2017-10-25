Lions Club Donates To Rebecca Foundation

Salvatore De Fazio handing over the spectacles to First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Lions Club of Turin, Italy, has donated a number of assorted eyeglasses to First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s foundation.

The presentation is to support the activities of the charity organisation in the health sector, particularly women and child health.

The Honorary Consul of Ghana in Turin, Salvatore De Fazio, who presented the items to the first lady at her Ridge office, commended her for the humanitarian activities that the foundation had undertaken over the years before she became the first lady of Ghana.

He commended the first lady for her various initiatives and activities targeted at improving healthcare standards in the country.

Mr De Fazio expressed his confidence that the donation would not be a one-off event but the beginning of a long-term collaboration with the foundation to do whatever they can to support the first lady’s good cause.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Rebecca Foundation, the first lady expressed her gratitude to the organisation for their kind gesture and promised all the items would be put to good use.

Lions Club is an international organisation whose members dedicate their time and services to various humanitarian causes, including helping the blind and people with visual problems.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri