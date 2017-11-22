Lions Club Assists Hearing Impaired

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo (l) receiving a Beirut Freedom Lions Club paraphernalia from Lion Raja

Beirut Freedom Lions Club of District 35, in collaboration with Lebanese the community in Ghana, has launched a joint project for implanting and distributing over 100 ear aid apparel worth $400,000 to persons with hearing impairment freely in Ghana.

The Beirut Freedom Lions Club of Lebanon is sponsoring 85 percent of the project and the Lebanese community and companies in Ghana committing 15 percent.

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, at the launch at the Kempiski Hotel, Accra on Friday commended the Beirut Lions Club highly for the massive support. She pledged the Rebecca Foundation’s support for the initiative.

Also at the launch was the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Ali Halabi, who pointed out that the event was of particular importance to him due to the fact that it demonstrates the power of what collaboration and unity could do for humanity.

He said, “The gift of hearing is something which most of us have taken for granted. Unfortunately, for these vulnerable ones, this hasn’t been the case. It is, therefore, a special feeling to witness and feel the happiness on the faces of these unfortunate Ghanaians as they, too, enjoy God’s wonderful gift of hearing.”

Beirut Freedom Lions Club president, Lion Raja Jabbour, indicated that his outfit which is based in Lebanon has the passion for restoring hearing aid and considers it as its main objective.

He mentioned that the club’s passion stirred him to approach Mr Halabi and the Lebanese community, hence the gesture.

And touching on statistics regarding hearing impairment, he said, “First of all, 75 percent of males and females that have hearing problems are below 35 years, hundreds of needy people as statistically noted by the local hospitals need hearing aid but they cannot afford it, example Korle-Bu Hospital has 740 cases of hearing problems that they are helpless and fundless to do.”

The event received support from Interplast, Azar Paints, Radwan Dakmak, Samir Engineering, Apollo Cap Ghana Limited, Latex Foam and Marina Mall.