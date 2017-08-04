Lilwin Denies Death Rumour

Lilwin

The management of Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lilwin, has denied rumours that the actor is dead.

Reacting to the rumours, Lilwin’s management disclosed that the actor who is currently in Europe is “safe and sound”.

Social media platforms last weekend were flooded with reports that one of Ghana’s celebrated actors is dead.

The management, however, described the rumours as unfortunate, adding that it is a calculated attempt by some faceless individuals to cause fear and panic among Lilwin’s fans across the country.

Born in1989, the Ghanaian comedian, actor and musician, was declared as Ghana’s favourite actor at the 2015 Ghana Movie Awards, and had featured over 700 movies.