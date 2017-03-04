Lifeline For Volta Roads

Artist impression of Sokode-Gbogame to Ho Civic Centre dual carriage road

Government has announced plans to complete key road projects in the Volta Region this year.

Key among the road projects are the dual carriage road in Ho and the Eastern Corridor Road in the northern part of the region.

These were captured in the government’s maiden budget and economic policy statement presented to Parliament by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

One of such projects is the 10.5 kilometre Sokode-Gbogame to Ho-Civic Centre dual carriage road, which was started in the last quarter of 2016 by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The project, which include a bypass at the UHAS Junction, would be the first dual carriage road in the Volta Region and estimated at a cost of GH98 million.

However, immediately after the December 2016 elections, the project came to a halt which is causing apprehension among residents and motorists.

The announcement by the Finance Minister to complete the road has excited road users and residents who thought the project would be abandoned due to the change in government.

When completed, the road is expected to ease traffic and facilitate movement of vehicles and goods in the regional capital.

Eastern Corridor Road

According to the Finance Minister, the Nkwanta-Oti Damanko section of Eastern Corridor road would be completed in the Volta Region.

Construction work on the 70-kilometres road has stalled since 2015.

China Jiangxi International Corporation was awarded the contract in 2011 and work was expected to be completed in 2013 but the company abandoned the project citing non-payment by government.

The completion of the road would lessen the plight of the people of the area by opening up the Northern part of the region.

It would also bridge the gap between the North and South of Ghana through Volta Region.

$100m Bridge

The Finance Minister said the Volivo Bridge in the North Tongu District is expected to be funded by a $100 million (11,239 billion Yen) Japanese loan through the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), which was secured and approved by Parliament under the previous NDC administration in November 2016.

The project would involve a 540-metre long by 17.1-metre wide cable stayed bridge on concrete pier and abutments.

Apart from facilitating trade, movement of goods and people, it would also serve as a tourist attraction, just like the Adomi Bridge at Atimpoku, which links the Eastern and Volta Regions.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (freduoo@gmail.com