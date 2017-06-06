Lexis Bill, Others Nominated For Exclusive Men Of The Year Awards

Lexis Bill

The hosts of Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill, and Seth Kwame Boateng of Joy News have been nominated for the 2017 edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMYs).

The two personalities from the Multimedia Group were nominated in the communication category, The Pav Ansah Communicator Award.

The list of nominees for this year’s awards was announced at a well-attended event, emceed by Lexis Bill, at the Kempinsky Hotel Gold Coast in Accra last Friday night.

Lexis Bill and Seth Kwame Boateng will compete with Abeiku Santana of Okay FM, Bernard Avle of Citi FM, Kafui Dey of GHOne TV and Ameyaw Debrah of Ameyawdebrah.com for the award this year.

The event which is an initiative of Exclusive Men’s Magazine (EMM) seeks, among others, to honour and celebrate men of excellence, encourage leadership skills for achievement and to challenge the youth to aspire to greatness.

In a joint statement, the organisers of the awards, Exclusive Men’s Magazine and Carbon AV, explained that EMYs’ “purpose is to celebrate excellence and to inspire the young generation of men to aspire to reach the heights of the astute gentlemen who are celebrated every year at the awards.”

The 2016 event saw renowned Ghanaian businessman and politician, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, adjudged the ultimate man of the year.

Other winners in 2016 were Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo Kantanka, Dr Kwame Osei Despite and Dr Kwabena Duffuor.

The others were Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi (alias Bola Ray) and Kwami Sefa Kayi.

In the female category, Dr Beatrice Wiafe of the Breast Care International won the ultimate woman of the year award.

The second edition of the EMYs is slated for June 24 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.