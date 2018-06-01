Lewandowski Wants Bayern Exit

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski, has told the club he wants to leave this summer, his agent Pini Zahavi has said.

The Poland international has an agreement in place with Zahavi until the end of the summer transfer window and the agent, who played a pivotal role in Neymar’s world-record transfer from Barcelona to PSG, said he had decided to move on.

“Robert feels as if he needs a change and a new challenge in his career,” Zahavi told Sport Bild. “Bayern’s bosses have been informed.

“Money or a specific club are not Robert’s motivation for a move, as almost every top club would like to have the best striker in the world in their ranks.”

Lewandowski has scored 151 goals in 195 games since signing from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in 2014 and has been linked with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

And the 29-year-old did not refute his agent’s comments when asked about them in training at Poland on Wednesday.

“These are things that my agent is taking care of,” Lewandowski said. “My focus lies on what’s most important — our preparation to the World Cup. I’m not thinking about anything else.”