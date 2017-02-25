Let’s Work For Upper East Says Rockson Bukari

Rockson Bukari, Upper East Regional Minister

Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, has asked the people of the region to show interest in the development of the area and not to sit on the fence due to their parochial interest.

He also cautioned people, especially those in the public sector, not to be lackadaisical towards their work, saying his office would demand accountability and positive working habits from all public office holders in order to develop the country effectively.

Mr Bukari disclosed this while addressing many residents who converged on the Regional Coordinating Council building to welcome him.

In the past, these events have largely been politicized but people from other political parties actively took part in this year’s event, which shows that the region can be united for development if Rockson Bukari receives the necessary support.

The Minister is respected by many for transforming the Bolgatanga Municipality from a filthy and disorganised area into a clean and organised area during his tenure as the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He called for change in attitude and mindset in the development of the region and its human resources.

“If we keep thinking we are poor and cannot do anything good for ourselves, then the region will continue to be counted as a poor one.

“As admonished by President Akufo-Addo, we need drastic changes in attitudes and practices as citizens so as to be able to realize the desired living conditions for ourselves. …discipline must permeate all sectors of our national life, and we must define a suitable code of conduct for ourselves as a people.” Mr Bukari disclosed.

“The campaign is over and people should offer good development suggestions and work hard towards the development of the region or their districts and communities, anyone wishing and working towards the government’s downfall will rather be doing a great disservice to the people of the region and not the President nor the party.

“Governance is continuous, and I will have no foundation to build on if there is nothing to stand on. I also recognise the contributions of our traditional rulers and the Regional Security Council in keeping the region together, especially from the elections to the transition period.”

A one-minute silence was observed in honour of the late Adam Mahama, who worked hard to make the NPP attractive to the youth across the Upper East Region.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga