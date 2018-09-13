‘Let’s Support Coach Appiah’

Yaw Acheampong

Head coach of Elmina Sharks, Yaw Acheampong has called on Ghanaians to throw their weight behind Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah and end the captaincy debate in public.

Kwesi Appiah has come under intense pressure after Ghana lost to the Harambee Stars of Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Saturday.

The head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah, has also been slammed over the purported captaincy row in camp which is believed to be the reason for the continuous dropping of Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers from the national team.

However, Yaw Acheampong believes Kwesi Appiah knows what he is doing, insisting the role of national team manager is a difficult task.

“Kwesi knows what he is doing and his position as coach of the Black Stars is not easy,” Yaw AAcheampong said.

“When you observe things from afar, you will be thinking it’s an easy job but it is not. We all have to support him so he succeeds.”

Acheampong related Appiah’s situation to former Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique who has been handed the Spanish job.

“Look at the Spanish, they handed the job to Luis Enrique and they all support him. Anyone who comes in whether good or bad they all support him,” he added.

Meanwhile, the long standing argument in the football fraternity has been the alleged captaincy row in camp.

However, Yaw Acheampong insists the public must put a stop to that.

“Let’s stop these stories of the captaincy issues in camp. Let support the boys, maybe this match didn’t go as planned but the next match we can right the wrongs,” he concluded. Ghanasoccernet