Let’s Stop Predicting Doom For Akufo-Addo’s Govt . . . – Oppong Nkrumah Tells Opposition Parties

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, has called on opposition parties to support the good initiatives by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government.

Speaking on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ programme, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged the parties, particularly the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to stop predicting doom for the government.

He urged detractors of the Nana Addo government to make constructive criticisms and help the government to achieve its objectives instead of praying for its downfall.

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem because it is in the peace of Jerusalem that you’ll also find peace (quoting from Jeremiah 29:7″, Hon. Oppong Nkrumah said, reminding the opposition parties that the failure of the government will have adverse effects on the entire nation with the parties not excluded.

“Let’s help him. Let’s support him. We should pray for him. Let’s support his government for its success will benefit all of us,” he stated.

He further advised government appointees to remain focused on their tasks and effectively execute their duties.

“This is not a time for you to do something to disgrace His Excellency. This is not an opportunity to perpetrate violence or do something to bring disgrace to the government because you think you haven’t got something.”

Also commenting on the President’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, PNC’s former National Youth Organizer Abu Ramadan called on the parties to assist President Akufo-Addo in order to improve the economy.

He urged the nation to embrace the vision of the President, saying “it’s a country we’re building and whoever lives in the country will benefit from the good governance, good policies and good initiatives of the government of the day. So, they should support the President…In the NDC era, for every position in government where they found it difficult to appoint people; in this government there are 10 or 12 people competent to fit in every position.”

–Peacefmonline