Let’s Not Wish Failure For Nana Addo – Mahama

President John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo

President John Mahama has urged Ghanaians to shun cynicism and divided front as Nana Akufo-Addo takes over as President Saturday.

“We can see, too, the divide that it is threatening to create in ours if we are not careful. Already, it has taken a toll on our morale and our sense of optimism. It has given way to a cynicism that is as dangerous to the incoming political party as it was to ours.

“We cannot afford as a nation to wish or hope for the failure of any president and his or her government. Ensuring accountability is not the same as leveling insults or encouraging apathy. We have history as proof that we have been better and we have done better. And we will, we must, do better once again,” Mr. Mahama said in his last State of The Nation Address to parliament Thursday.

The President also noted that he did his best for the country while in charge over the last four years.

“As I have said before, I will allow history to be the judge of how I have served our nation, how well I have done my part in running my lap of the relay. What that verdict will ultimately be, I cannot say. I can only say that I have done my best, given my all and done so with the best intentions for my country, our country.

“This is why I stand here today, Mr. Speaker, holding the baton of leadership prepared to pass it on with pride, goodwill and determination, to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and ask all Ghanaians to cheer him on as he runs his portion of this relay for Ghana”.

-Starrfmonline