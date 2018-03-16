Let’s Keep Supporting …Man U Fans Chairman

Manfred Kwasi Frimpong

Chairman of Manchester United Supporters Union, Manfred Kwasi Frimpong has asked fans of the Red Devils in Ghana to put the Champions League exit behind them and forge ahead.

He has therefore called on the team’s numerous fans to remain resolute and committed to the team’s cause.

To the United Supporters chairman, if there was any time the local components of its fan base need to come together, it is now.

The Madina Market Square Cold Store CEO said “What our club is going through in recent seasons is not pleasant, we are all not happy but we believe the team will soon bounce back.

“I am urging our numerous fans to remain resolute; let’s keep supporting, management of the supporters chapter are in touch with Old Trafford, I can promise that there are better times ahead.”

He added “We have created a whatsApp group page where members’ ideas and contributions would be accorded the needed audience. We are also in touch with Old Trafford for the team’s replica jerseys for our fans.”

He made a passionate appeal to the local fan base to turn in their numbers for meetings as before saying, “It is normal for fans to recoil into their shells when the going gets tough like it happened few days ago, and that has really affected our meetings, but we shouldn’t give up, that is why we are supporters and this is the time the team needs us most. Things will work out.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum