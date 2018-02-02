 Let’s Keep Supporting Boxing …Dr Manfred Takyi

Dr Manfred Takyi

Chief Executive Officer of Joy Industries Limited Dr Manfred Takyi has proposed regular staging of boxing championship in the country.

As a result, he is calling on corporate Ghana to rally massive support for the pugilistic sport.

He mentioned after the Game Boy-Fernando clash on Saturday night that if boxing is given the needed push, it will restore its dwindling fortunes.

The Joy Industries boss said “Not every young man can play football, so it is ideal and proper that we encourage those in boxing; don’t forget; before football took us to the world stage, boxing had already won us many world titles.

“I am encouraged by what I witnessed here this evening, massive crowd, great entertainment, which I think is good. I saw young men and women doing brisk business at the entrance of the Arena. Let’s keep supporting boxing; I believe there are more untapped talents out there.”

Joy Industries Limited, based in Koforidua in the Eastern Region was one of the major sponsors of the well attended world title championship at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra barely a week ago.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum