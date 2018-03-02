‘Let’s Invest In Sports’

Isaac Asiamah (L) Azumah Nelson the contractor and Kenpong

The Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah has proposed massive investment in sports.

To the Sports chief, in the sector lies great opportunities for the youth to realize their gifting.

He said in a sod-cutting ceremony for the refurbishment of the Azumah Nelson Complex yesterday “Let’s invest heavily in sports. Sports has a place for everybody –the abled and disabled.”

And responding to the reason for the dotted sports centres across the country, he stated “You can’t promote athletics when a child has no idea of how tracks look like, hence this initiative.”

The Minister added “We need future for Sports development and that future is what we are beginning this year.

“We have to address the fundamentals and that is the availability of sporting infrastructure and this year we are going to see that.”

A replication of the Azumah Nelson Youth and Sports Centre, which would be referred to as Youth Resource Centres are expected to be constructed in the remaining nine regions.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum