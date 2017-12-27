‘Let Nobody Say It Is Political Trial’ – Akufo-Addo Vows To Prosecute Corrupt Public Officials

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has hinted that his government will fiercely pursue corrupt public officials in the coming days.

Addressing the chiefs and people of New Juaben as part of a tour of the Eastern Region, the President said although there are efforts to tag his government as corrupt, Ghanaians will soon see the real corrupt people in the country.

Speaking in Twi, the President said there are claims that he has stopped talking about corruption in public office after winning last year’s election.

He assured that in the coming days, Ghanaians will see a lot of prosecution as government has undertaken audits and investigations

He warned that his government should not be tagged as engaging in a political trial as the cases are criminal in nature and everyone who has spent money from the public purse wrongly will face the law.

Efforts to stigmatize my gov’t as corrupt won’t wash

President Akufo–Addo says desperate efforts by the Minority to stigmatise his government with corruption allegations will not work.

He said since he assumed office, there has been a systematic effort by the NDC to brand and stigmatise his government as corrupt.

According to President Akufo-Addo, his opponents started the allegations against Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, with a baseless claim that he [Agyarko] paid a bribe to Parliamentarians for his approval as a minister.

According to him, that allegation fell flat when it was found to be untrue.

He added that his two Deputy Chiefs of Staff Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor were also hit with corruption allegation.

The President recounted after personally ordering the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate it turned out to be a false allegation.

“After the CID investigations into my two Deputy Chiefs of Staff alleged corruption saga, the Commissioner of CHRAJ who was appointed by former President John Mahama also instituted investigations into to it and cleared the duo.

“They are trying every means soil us but it won’t wash,” Nana Akufo-Addo.

He also recounted the recent allegation of corruption against the Minister O]of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, and his deputy Carlos Ahenkora as the latest hoax desperately calculated to stigmatise his government as corrupt.

“I invited the minister of trade Alan Kyerematen and from the account he gave me, these allegations against the ministry are lies. I believe his briefing,” Akufo-Addo stressed.

President Akufo-Addo echoed that he didn’t come into government to spend the tax payer’s money recklessness or amass wealth instead he came to mobilise Ghana’s resources to develop the country.

-Myjoyonline