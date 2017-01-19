Let The Law Take Its Course

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghanaians voted massively for a change in the country during the December 7 polls for varied reasons, the bottom-line of which is to restore good governance with the propensity to enhance their living standards.

They want a positive alteration in the way their economy is managed so that the output would impact positively on their lives.

They want to see in place a government which can walk its talk and ensure the rule of law: fulfilling its promises without resorting to lame excuses as we saw in the previous order is number one in their scale of preferences.

We have observed in recent days efforts by a section of the population to ask President Nana Akufo-Addo to deal leniently with persons who have abused their offices through massive hemorrhaging of the public kitty.

This is to ask the president not to restore the statuses of state institutions – admonition which is anything but valuable: it does not inure to the interest of the country and the integrity of the man at the helm now, and should therefore be shunned.

Whoever asks President Akufo-Addo to ignore the financial atrocities visited upon the country in the past few years must be going the full throttle to run down the new political administration.

It is a subtle sabotage which should not be entertained under any circumstances by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Are those treading on this path telling us that looters of the state coffers should not be tried for the financial atrocities?

The president would be failing in his responsibilities when he wobbles on this subject about which so much was spoken during his campaign trail across the length and breadth of the country at great pain.

A blueprint must be established to serve as the way forward in our quest to visit appropriate sanctions against perpetrators of economic crimes against the country.

Ghana has gone through so much at the hands of persons whose actions show clearly how far they can go in looting the state coffers, regardless of the consequences.

In the end it is the average Ghanaians already stretched to breaking point who are saddled with the task of paying extra rogue direct and indirect taxes to manage the holes bored in the economy by a heartless administration.

When there are witches to hunt, the law should do so fairly and without fear or favour that we know.

There can only be a change in the state of our economy and future when our attitudes to the country’s fortunes are managed by honest persons who are ready to mete appropriate sanctions against those who brought it (country) to this destination.

When looters are allowed to go scot-free we would be providing fresh evidence that in our country when you are engaged in such financial improprieties nothing would happen to you and so others can follow suit.

Besides other drawbacks, we would be creating an unenviable image about our country in the eyes of the international financial world, from which we have borrowed near incessantly.

The setting up of the independent prosecutor’s office is urgently needed to deal with such subjects.