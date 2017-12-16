Lesbian Busted In Suhum

Binah Rejoice Obaa Yaa

Binah Rejoice Obaa Yaa, 25, who is said to be a lesbian, has been arrested by the Suhum police in the Eastern Region for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl sexually.

The victim, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, said while on her way to sell her usual wares, the suspect asked her to follow her to the room.

“I followed her and on reaching the room, Binah Rejoice Obaa Yaa gave her mobile phone to me to play games with the phone.

“After some time in the room, she pushed me onto the bed, covered my mouth with her hand, forcibly sucked my breasts and put her fingers into my vagina,” claimed the girl (name withheld).

During the act, the girl disclosed that she called for help and soiled the bed, but nobody came to her rescue.

Arrest

After the purported act, the victim disclosed her ordeal to her mother, who later sent her to the Suhum Government Hospital for a check-up.

A complaint was lodged against Obaa Yaa at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Suhum.

A police medical form was later issued to the victim to be taken to the said hospital for examination and treatment.

The form, which was signed by Dr Ashong revealed “second degree laceration of the perineum.”

The victim thereafter, went to the suspected lesbian’s house in the company of the mother to identify her.

She was subsequently arrested and admitted the offence in her caution statement.

Obaa Yaa was charged with defilement.

Father’s Intervention

DAILY GUIDE gathered that when the suspect was arrested, the victim’s father pleaded with the police to grant Obaa Yaa a police inquiry bail to settle the case at home amicably.

After the inquiry bail was granted, the parties went home to start the process of settling the issue amicably.

According to a source, the victim’s mother, Maame Yaa, demanded GH¢3,000 for the girl.

The victim’s father, a supposed ex-boyfriend of Obaa Yaa’s mother, reportedly asked his family to ignore the case.

The victim’s mother, who was dissatisfied with the decision of the man, appealed to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to intervene in the matter for justice to prevail.

From Daniel Bampoe, Suhum