LEKMA NPP Endorse Solomon Bortey

Solomon Borketey Bortey

Supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ledzokukua Krowor Municipality(LEKMA) have called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to nominate Solomon Borketey Bortey as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Their endorsement was contained in a statement in which they said the gentleman has the blessing of the traditional authorities in the area.

The LEKMA Patriots, which consists of concerned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from Baatsona, Spintex, Teshie, Nungua and other environs and their traditional leaders respectively, opined that Mr Bortey’s vast experience and support for the party makes him the ideal man to lead the municipality.

They enumerated the part played by Mr Bortey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BBS Pharmaceutical Limited, in the party’s electoral victory.

“We, the above association, have combed the municipality and have identified Solomon Borketey Bortey, popularly called BBS, as the ideal man to lead the municipality and propagate the works, policies and the manifesto of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” the statement read.

“Mr Solomon Borketey Bortey’s involvement in the victory of our great party is evident in all quarters. He is credited with the unification and reorganisation of the party’s structures in Krowor and the youth have already signaled their readiness to work with him to achieve President Akufo-Addo’s vision.”

The LEKMA Patriots have therefore made plea to the President and the party’s hierarchy to appoint Mr Bortey as the MCE of LEKMA to ensure the development of the party.

“Solomon Borketey Bortey needs no introduction in the NPP corridors. He contested the parliamentary primaries of the party towards the run-up of the 2016 election and lost to Elizabeth Afoley Quaye in the Krowor Constituency, who eventually won the parliamentary elections in December 2016. But that did not deter him from his support to the party. He aided the party with

resources and other logistics which helped the party in annexing the seat from the NDC which they have occupied for the past eight years,” a portion of their statement read.

Continuing they said, “We therefore plead with his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the party hierarchy to appoint Mr. Solomon Borketey Bortey as the Municipal Chief Executive of LEKMA to propagate the ideals, policies and visions of the party.”