Leicester Varsity Gets West Africa Alumni Chapter

Jonathan Teye (right) seated with other members of chapter at the launch

A West African alumni chapter for University of Leicester, United Kingdom (UK), has been launched.

The chapter, unveiled on Saturday in Accra, is aimed at providing the platform for all students and alumni of the university to build a relationship and network among themselves.

University of Leicester boasts of its numerous business professionals, academics, research scientists and entrepreneurs in West Africa, with Ghana reportedly being a major stakeholder of the success story.

The chapter, according to its president, Jonathan Teye, has more than 200 memberships and hopes to expand its reach to more students and alumni in the sub-region.

He said its members were drawn from both Francophone and Anglophone West Africa, with representatives from Nigeria and other countries making it to the launch ceremony held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel.

“University of Leicester over the years has churned out a lot of alumni members globally and we have a success story to tell when it comes to the alumni chapter in Ghana,” he told DAILY GUIDE.

He called on members to network and leverage on their potentials to make meaningful impact in the communities they find themselves.

According to him, aside networking, the chapter would also involve itself into philanthropic activities aimed at positively impacting the lives of others.

A lecturer at the Business Department of Leicester University, Dr Matthew Hagans, observed the importance of business education and called on African leaders to pay attention to business.

BY Melvin Tarlue