Legon Thief Tracked Down

A 21-year-old suspected thief, Emmanuel Nana Kofi Sossah, who allegedly stole two laptops from the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, has been arrested by the owner, one Emmanuel Tetteh, from the same hall.

He was handed over to the Legon security personnel, who then handed him over to the police for further investigation.

During investigation, the suspect confessed having stolen the HP and Compaq laptops.

According to the Legon police, that was the third time Nana Kofi Sossah had been brought to the station for stealing.

The suspect would be arraigned before the Madina Magistrate Court for trial, according to a police source.

GNA