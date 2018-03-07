Legon Hills Residents Assist Police

Tawiah Ben-Ahmed (right), Vice President of the Association, presenting the bike

THE RESIDENTS’ Association of East Legon Hills, a suburb of Accra, has donated a motorbike to the police in the area.

The APSONIC Pruss AP200GY-3, valued at GH¢5,000, was handed over to the law enforcement agents yesterday.

It is intended to enhance security in the fast-developing community, in the wake of the alarming spate of armed robbery activities in the Greater Accra Region.

In a statement before the presentation, president of the association, Paul Buansi, said the residents were considering expanding the police post and providing a cell as well.

He said the efforts were aimed at ensuring that residents live in peace and safe from criminals.

Lakeside Estate Police Commander, ASP Moses Osakonor, who received the donation on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation to the residents and urged them to partner the police in the fight against crime.

He seized the opportunity to share security tips with the residents, which he said when applied, could help reduce the crime wave.

BY Melvin Tarlue