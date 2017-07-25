‘Legon GNPC Fastest Human Was Successful’ 

Brobby , In front of the podium poses with the winners, sponsors and the ex-athletes

Founder of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human, Reks Brobby left the University of Ghana Stadium fulfilled after a successful GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human last open meet.

To the University of Ghana Sports Fund ambassador, last Saturday’s event goes into the five-year event history books as one of the successful ones.

He summed it up thus “I must say the Legon Ghana Fastest meet has been a huge success.”

The Legon meet drew sprinters from the Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions and after a keenly-contested events University of Cape Coast’s Emmanuel Yeboah, winner of the 2014 Ghana’s Fastest Human, emerged tops with an impressive time of 10:18 seconds to beat Shadrack Opoku Agyeman and Desmond Aryee who made 10:50 seconds and 10:53 seconds respectively.

University of Ghana’ Sandra Konadu finished in 12:12 seconds with Maria Pomaa of UCC placing second with 12:30 seconds and Elizabeth Tufour placing third in 14:38 seconds.

Mary Boakye of Kumasi Anglican SHS aka ‘Jetter’ retained her Girls U-18 in a time of 12:29 seconds beating Comfort Tetteh Ablor of Krobo Girls who made 12:42seconds and Forgive Fiase of Jon Bosco Technical with13:14 seconds.

Prempeh College’s Samuel Asare defended the boys U-18 crown with 10:78 seconds beating Charles Bilson of Cape Coast with 10:79 seconds and Charles Korsah of Winneba SHS with 10:83 seconds.

A young member of the GNPC Speedsters Club retained the U-15 title in 12:75 seconds.

The U-15 boys was won by Ntim Oscar of Tafo Pankrono JHS in 10:85 seconds while the girls U-10 was won by Charity Dadzie. Dennis Aggrey of University Basic School was first in the boys U-10 with 12:78 seconds.

The exciting Corporate 100m x 4 saw GNPC proving to be the fastest company beating Etv/Happy Fm, Moringa King and Kwese Sports TV. Adidas also participated.

Ex international athletes -Mike Ahey and Ohene Karikari graced the well-attended event.

David Amofa of GNPC expressed satisfaction with the general organization and the performance of the athletes .

The event received support from GNPC, the headline sponsor, Adidas, Indomie, Red Sea Maritime, Kriate Lync, Moringa King, Pippas Fitness Gym, Wrenco Printing, Kwese Sports TV, ETV, YFM and Happy FM.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum