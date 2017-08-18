Legalise Marijuana – Samini

Samini

Dancehall artiste Samini is pushing for the legalisation of marijuana, otherwise known as ‘wee’ or India hemp, since it has the potential to boost the country’s economy.

The ‘Gyae Shie’ hitmaker, who confessed that he smokes the illegal substance, was quick to add that he smokes the substance in private.

In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM last Wednesday, Samini said, “I smoke weed. I know it’s illegal. Whether I do or not… I do it in my current privacy. I don’t smoke cigarette.”

During the interview, the host mentioned that that marijuana is not good and so should not be legalised, but Samini reiterated that it should be legalised.

Ghana’s Section 5 of Narcotic Drugs (Control Enforcement and Sanctions) Act, 1990 stipulates that “a person shall not, without lawful authority or excuse, smoke, sniff, consume, inject into the body or otherwise administer a narcotic drug on the body of that person”.

Though it is also on record that a large number of Ghanaians, including law makers and law enforcement agencies, have kicked against the legalisation of marijuana, the reggae dancehall artiste maintained that Ghana should legalise weed and give farmers the licence to grow it.

“We can ban it for people not to smoke on the streets, but a farmer with a good soil can be encouraged to grow, package and export,” he said.

A section of music loving fans have stated that Samini’s reign has been usurped by Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

But during the interview with Bola Ray, Samini stated that for any musician to take his dancehall king crown, that artiste must have been relevant for, at least, 10 years, adding, “I have always been number one.”

The award-winning artiste and the CEO of the High Grade Family label stated that he has never been frightened by the emergence of Shatta Wale.

Samini, who joined the music industry over two decades ago, has collaborated with Steel Pulse, Etana from Jamaica and a host of other international artistes.

He has received international recognition and toured Germany UK, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands.

The dancehall artiste received an international recognition when he won the best African artiste at the 2006 MOBO Awards.

After releasing his second self-titled studio album, ‘Samini’, he won three awards at the 2007 Ghana Music Awards.

In February 2008, Samini won the African artiste of the year award at The Headies.

Samini has released six studio albums, with all being highly successful on the commercial market.

His success and recognition began when his first single, ‘Linda’, was released and subsequently appearing on other successful singles by other artistes.