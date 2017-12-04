Lebanese Arrested For Allegedly Raping 19-Year-Old Househelp

A Lebanese national has been arrested for allegedly raping his 19-year-old househelp at Airport Hills residential area in Accra.

Four policemen from the East Legon District Police Command arrested Haddad Rabih, around 11:45 pm on Sunday.

The suspect, Graphic Online gathered forcibly had sex with the victim around 5:00pm on Saturday in the absence of his wife and other occupants of his household, after subjecting her to severe beatings for resisting his demands.

The Commander of the East Legon District Command, Superintendent Cephas Arthur, told Graphic Online in an interview that investigations are ongoing.

He said the suspect would be processed for court after investigations.

The Ordeal

Narrating her ordeal to Graphic Online, after seeking medical care, the victim (name withheld), who speaks only Ewe and French, said the suspect beat her up mercilessly after she refused to respond to his demands for the second time.

He slapped her twice on the face, finally overpowered her and dragged her to his bedroom to rape her.

According to the victim who could barely turn her neck, she had been in the employment of the suspect from the month of November but was persistently harassed by him for sex anytime his wife was not at home.