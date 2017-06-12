LEAP Beneficiaries Receive Cash

The minister with one of the beneficiaries

828 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Program within eleven communities at Kwahu West Municipality have received their cash today .

As part of the evaluation process to enhance the program, the deputy minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection and MP for Abuakwa North Constituency ,Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo together with the national coordinator of LEAP, Mr Dzigbordi Kofi Agberkpornu and officials from the department of Social Welfare , Kwahu West Municipal Assembly were on the field to disburse funds to the beneficiaries through Opportunity Bank.

Speaking to the media, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo hinted that plans are far advanced to widen the beneficiary net of the LEAP program.

She said the program so far covers the extremely poor family, orphans and vulnerable children, the aged (64 years and above without production capacity) and severe disability and the government is working hard to include new beneficiaries.

“Officials of LEAP will get back into to communities to register new beneficiaries and with the new beneficiaries there is another category that we have added on, these are households with children with cerebral palsy in other words autistic households” she narrated.

As part of the disbursement process, there was a health talk by an official of Kwahu West Municipal Health Directorate, Miss Naomi Wayo, to enlighten the beneficiaries on proper nutrition to keep them healthy.

Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, is a social cash transfer programme that provides cash and health insurance to the extremely poor households across the country. Its main aim is to alleviate short-term poverty and encourage long-term human capital development.

Daniel Bampoe, Nkawkaw