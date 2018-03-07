League Won’t Start Until

Communications Director of Great Olympics, Saint Osei, has cast doubt over the commencement of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League, claiming that only God’s intervention can make it happen.

The 2017/18 Ghana Premier League which was due to start last weekend was postponed after Great Olympics served the Ghana Football Association with a second court injunction in a protest against Bechem United for fielding an unqualified player against them last term.

The GFA and Great Olympics were locked up in a crucial meeting at the former’s secretariat last Friday in a bid to find an amicable solution to the issue that has halted the start of this season’s Ghana league.

However, the meeting did not yield any desired result after Great Olympics proposed an 18-team league, which the Ghana FA vehemently dismissed.

During an interview with Happy FM, the club’s scribe says he does not believe the league will start anytime soon unless God intervene.

“It would take the intervention of God for the league to start,” Osei declared on Happy FM.

“It stated categorically that the case be resolved before the league starts. We are surprised we were taken out and date fixed for the commencement of the league.”